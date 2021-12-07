Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Maungatapu School confirms Covid positive case

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A student at Maungatapu School in Tauranga has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett said on the primary school's Facebook page it had been notified of the case within the school community this afternoon.

"Today we received the news that no school wanted to receive, that we have a confirmed Covid -19 case amongst one of our students."

The child was infectious at Maungatapu School from Friday, December 3, when they were at school.

"Those that were in close contact with the case have been provided the appropriate public health advice including testing and isolation requirements."

Bennett said the school would stay open.

COVID-19 Maungatapu School. 7 December 2021. Tena koutou katoa. Today we received the news that no school wanted to... Posted by Maungatapu Primary on Monday, December 6, 2021

"Based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low. This means that it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school. Maungatapu School is staying open at this time."

Bennett also implored people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, unless they were identified as a contact of the case and self-isolating.

In an earlier Facebook post announcing the case, Bennett said: "The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is a top priority."

Earlier today the Government announced there were eight new cases in the Bay of Plenty. All of the Bay's cases were from the Tauranga area with one person in the hospital.

The total number of active cases in the Bay of Plenty is 80. The Bay of Plenty tally includes a positive Covid-19 case at Brookfield School yesterday which involved a student at home self-isolating.

In a post to the school's Facebook page, principal Ngaere Durie said staff and students from Room 10 and Room 11 who attended a trip to Waihī were considered close contacts.

Te Akau Ki School in Pāpāmoa confirmed on Tuesday it would be open for distance learning only until the end of the term on December 14.

It came after five members of the school community tested positive for Covid-19, including a student. All students and staff members were considered close contacts.

Principal Bruce Jepsen said about 10 per cent of close contacts at the school had not yet been tested and a medical officer of health had confirmed there was a significant health risk if students returned to school.

"We have provided all our students with a device and resources to learn from home," Jepsen said.



"I understand that this will create childcare challenges for some parents and caregivers but at the heart of the decision is safety and wellbeing of all our tamariki and school community."

New locations of interest

Two new Tauranga locations of interest have been announced this afternoon.

They are Fourteenth Avenue Dairy on November 30 from 1pm to 3pm, and Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd, that same day from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

People who were at the locations of interest in the specified times are urged to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They are also urged to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.