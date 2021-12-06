Online learning only at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School, move supported by medical officer

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Distance learning will continue until the end of the year for a Tauranga school after five people tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa principal Bruce Jepsen said on the school's Facebook page it was not closed but "under the circumstances" would continue to operate from distance. Term four for the school was scheduled to end on December 14.

The Medical Officer of Health at the Public Health Unit, Dr Lynne Lane, said there was a significant health risk to the school community if they went back to school.

Five school community members - including a student - had tested positive for the virus. All students and staff members are considered close contacts.

"We are pleased that most of the school community have done the right thing and have been tested and isolated," Jepsen said in a statement posted online.

"This response has helped keep the number of Covid-19 cases in our community to a minimum.

"However, around 10 per cent of close contacts at the school have not yet been tested, so there is still a risk of undiscovered Covid-19."

No staff or students could be released from their self-isolation until they return a negative test.

Jepsen said there was Education and Health Act legislation to adhere to and encouraged anyone who had not been tested to do so.

"I appreciate that this is affecting people in different ways and that many sacrifices are being made so that the entire community remains safe," he said.

"In this instance, Education, Health and Community are on the same team and a team approach is what is required."

Ministry of Education Te Tai Whenua leader Mikaere Hautū said the health, safety and wellbeing of the Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa children, staff and wider community were of "utmost importance".

"Alongside the Ministry of Health we have been supporting the school as they manage the Covid outbreak which has affected the whole school population."

Hautū said Lane confirmed there was a significant health risk if they come back to school, given the number of tamariki not yet tested.

"For that reason, all students will move to distance learning and the school has provided them with a device and resources to learn from home until school ends on Tuesday, December 14."

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced there were eight cases in the BOP DHB, all in the Tauranga area. All were household contacts of previously confirmed cases and some were already in isolation.

The total number of active cases in the Bay of Plenty is 80, with 30 in Lakes DHBs. There were no new cases in the Lakes DHB.

One person in Tauranga with the virus has been hospitalised.

In the DHB, 92 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose and 84 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Lakes DHB region reached the 90 per cent first Covid-19 vaccination milestone. More than 84,900 people have received their first dose and saw the region hit the key target on Monday.