Katikati residents flocked to testing stations at the weekend after it was reported a person with Covid-19 had travelled there. Photo / File

A person with Covid-19 who travelled from Auckland to Katikati has tested negative on their second test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the person returned a negative Covid test result overnight - as has their family.

She said the earlier positive result was either incorrect or was a weak positive or historical case.

