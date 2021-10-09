Covid-19 Delta outbreak: What you need to know about the Katikati, Bay of Plenty case and response

Chris Jacob is the mobile vaccination coordinator for Te Manu Toroa, and is running the temporary testing site at the Katikati Rugby Club today along with the DHB, and Nga Mataapuna Oranga provider network affiliates - Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawharuia and Pirirākau Hauora.

Chris Jacob is the mobile vaccination coordinator for Te Manu Toroa, and is running the temporary testing site at the Katikati Rugby Club today along with the DHB, and Nga Mataapuna Oranga provider network affiliates - Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawharuia and Pirirākau Hauora.

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in a person who was in the process of moving from Auckland to Katikati.

Several locations of interest and possible exposure windows have been identified in Katikati from Thursday and Friday, and people have been encouraged to get tested if they were there or have symptoms.

Hammer Hardware on Katikati's Main Rd is a location of interest. Photo / Carmen Hall

Where are the Katikati locations of interest?

Hammer Hardware

Thursday, October 7, 10am to 12pm

Good Life Opportunity Shop

Thursday, October 7, 11.05am to 12:25pm

Waipuna Hospice Shop

Thursday, October 7, 11.15am to 12.50pm

Katikati Antiques and Interiors

Thursday, October 7, 10.45am to 12.15pm

Muraltown Traders Ltd

Thursday, October 7, 10.55am to 12.20pm

The Bottle-O Katikati

Friday, October 8, 7.15pm - 8.45pm

The Good Life Opportunity Shop on Katikati's Main Rd is a location of interest. Photo / Carmen Hall

What should I do if I was at one of those locations?

Stay at home and get a test immediately. Get another test five days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

Who else should get a test?

Anyone in the area with symptoms of Covid or cold and flu is encouraged to get a test.

Common symptoms of Covid include a new or worsening cough, sneezing and runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Less common symptoms may include diarrhoea, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, malaise, chest pain, abdominal pain, joint pain or confusion/irritability. These almost always occur with one or more of the common symptoms.

Nurse Jessy Tamihana and Te Manu Toroa Health Services Māngai Chris Jacob at a Katikati pop-up testing centre this morning. Photo / Carmen Hall

Where can I get tested?

Testing sites in Katikati will be open from 8:30am today through to 4:30pm.

These are at the Katikati Medical Centre and the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms.

If required, the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms site will extend the opening time. Tests are free.

In Tauranga, testing is available at Accident and Healthcare at 19 Second Ave from 8am to 6pm.

Where can I get vaccinated?

A vaccination clinic in the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club on the corner of Henry and Main Roads, will be open from 10am to 2pm today. No is booking required.

In Tauranga, vaccination centres open today include 87 First Ave and Baypark on Truman Lane.

Other vaccination sites include My Pharmacy in Papamoa Plaza, Life Pharmacy in Bayfair and in Tauranga, Chemist Warehouse Bethlehem.

For more information, including opening hours, visit the Healthpoint website.

How high is the risk of an outbreak in Katikati?

The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the person's vaccination status, regular test history, good use of the app and rapid contact, testing and isolation of family members.

The Bay of Plenty remains in alert level 2.

What do we know about the positive Katikati case?

The Ministry of Health announced the new case on Saturday night.

The person lives in Pukekohe and is in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

The test was taken on Friday in Auckland.

The test result has a high CT value usually seen in the early or late stage of infection and is under further investigation, including a repeat test, the ministry said in a statement.

The infected person has been granted an exemption to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they are in the process of shifting house.

As part of this, the individual has been having regular surveillance testing– at least five tests have been taken since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was 5 October. All five of those tests were negative.

The individual who returned the positive result is fully vaccinated and has reported no symptoms, aside from seasonal hayfever.

The ministry said the person is a consistent user of the Covid tracer app and initial information has identified locations of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe, with details to follow.

All family members have been contacted and are currently isolating, with results from testing expected on Sunday.

How many people in Katikati are vaccinated?

Just under half of Katikati residents are fully vaccinated, according to Ministry of Health suburb data: 49.5 have two doses and 77.5 per cent have one.