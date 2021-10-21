Covid-19 Delta outbreak: How you voted on New Zealand's pandemic response

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The majority of respondents to an unscientific poll by the Bay of Plenty Times/Rotorua Daily Post think the Government's Covid-19 response has been poor.

On Friday last week, both publications published a 10-question poll that offered readers the chance to vote about different aspects of the pandemic response.

It comes as Auckland remains in alert level 3. In Waikato, cases were broadly linked but further wastewater testing meant it would also remain at level 3 and be reviewed today

.

In Northland, evidence suggested the virus had not spread further and has since moved to level 2. The rest of the country, including the Bay of Plenty, remains at level 2.

On Monday this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed she would set out the new system for dealing with Covid-19 today

.

The new framework would include a vaccination target before it came into effect, and that would be based on international experience. The vaccination target would be very high, she said.

The future framework would also include vaccination passes and Ardern said work was under way on Auckland's boundaries to assess whether or not more movement could be allowed and at what point.

"We have to be sure whatever we do isn't posing a risk to other parts of the country."

The poll's questions varied from how you would rate the Government's response to whether you think a Covid-19 vaccination passport is a good idea.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Here is how the people voted:

How do you think the Government's vaccination roll-out has been across New Zealand?

• Poor - we really need our leaders to step up: 51 per cent

• Great - health officials have led the country well: 37 per cent

• Meh - the response has been neither here nor there: 12 per cent

How do you think the population's vaccination roll-out response has been?

• Meh - the response has been neither here nor there: 44 per cent

• Poor - people need to step up their game: 35 per cent

• Great - people have been good at getting the jab: 21 per cent

Do you think health and education workforces should be forced to get vaccinated?

• Yes - to help protect others: 57 per cent

• No - their rights are being taken away: 43 per cent

• Not sure - I don't have an opinion: 0 per cent

Do you think there should be a reshuffle of the alert level system?

• Yes - we need to change how we respond to the virus and act after an outbreak forms: 67 per cent

• No - the system has worked as intended: 21 per cent

• Not sure - I don't have an opinion: 12 per cent

Do you think a Covid-19 vaccination passport is a good idea?

• Yes - it will help protect businesses and customers: 62 per cent

• No - there is no reason to have it: 38 per cent

Are you going to get the vaccine?

• Yes - I am already fully vaccinated or have one dose: 67 per cent

• No - I won't get vaccinated: 32 per cent

• Yes - I don't have it yet but I will soon: one per cent

What is the main reason you might not or are not going to get vaccinated?

• Unsure: 32 per cent

• My choice: 32 per cent

• Not enough testing/developed too quickly: 13 per cent

• Other health conditions: 12 per cent

• Side effects/heard bad things: five per cent

• No need to, I'm not worried or too lazy to bother: five per cent

• Don't trust — I'm anti-vax: one per cent

Which of the following is closest to your views, even if not quite right?

• NZ border restrictions should be relaxed once everybody has a reasonable chance of getting vaccinated. If they haven't the chance, it should be on their own heads: 53 per cent

• NZ border restrictions should only be relaxed once we have a very high (90 per cent plus) level of vaccination and not a great deal of risk that infections among the non-vaccinated would not overwhelm the health system: 40 per cent

• Unsure: seven per cent

Are you prepared to lose your job over not getting vaccinated?

• I will have/or have been vaccinated, regardless of the mandates from the Government: 58 per cent

• Yes, it's my choice and not the Government's: 35 per cent

• I don't want to get vaccinated but the Government has forced my hand: seven per cent

How would you rate the pandemic response of the Government and health officials so far?

• 1-4: The response has been terrible and we're paying the price: 50 per cent

• 8-10: Their performance couldn't be any better: 18 per cent

• 4-6: The response has been OK but far from great: 17 per cent

• 6-8: The response has been good enough: 15 per cent

A total of 198 people took part in the poll.