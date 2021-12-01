Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four news cases in BOP region, none in Lakes, Pāpāmoa school closed, new locations of interest

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Covid in Bay of Plenty

There a four new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region today and no further cases in the Lakes area.

The total active cases for Bay of Plenty is 61 while Lakes remains at 23.

There are 146 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 83 people are in hospital, ​two in Waikato and the remainder in Auckland.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashely Bloomfield has issued a reminder that if you have Covid symptoms, dry cough, sore throat loss of smell or taste, runny nose, do still get tested straight away.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is clarifying further details about the traffic light system, to come into place from 11.59pm Thursday.

Pāpāmoa School closed - staff, students 'close contacts'

A large Pāpāmoa school has closed after more students tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff and students at Te Akau ki Papamoa School have been considered close contacts of the students and must be tested immediately and self-isolate at home.

It is not clear how many students have tested positive but all students and staff - including teachers and support staff - were considered close contacts.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, principal Bruce Jepsen said Day 0 for isolation was November 29.

Jepsen said the school had been working to arrange distance learning.

"Unfortunately, distribution of iPads and the current developments have shelved these plans.

"The school is now closed for logistical reasons."

A review of "this situation" would be made early next week.

Jepsen said the Ministry of Health was expected to be in touch with each person to help guide them through the situation.

New locations of interest

A Rotorua tourist attraction and hotel have been named as new locations of interest as well as a martial arts academy in Pāpāmoa.

They include Skyline Rotorua on Wednesday November 24 from 11.04am to 12:30pm and the Millennium Hotel Rotorua on Tuesday November 23 from 10am to 11:59pm, Wednesday November 24 from 12am to 11pm, and Thursday November 25 from 12am to 10am.

Anyone who was at these locations need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The Martial Arts Academy Pāpāmoa at 29 Reynolds Pl in Papamoa Beach has also been named as a new location of interest. Anyone who was at his location on Monday November 22 between 3.45pm and 5.30pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed.

Locations of interest:

Nov 30 update:

Tauranga and Western Bay

• The Martial Arts Academy Papamoa. Nov 22. 3.45pm-5.30pm. Anyone who was at his location on Monday November 22 between 3.45pm and 5.30pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed.

•Farmers Bayfair on November 22 from 4.27pm to 6pm

•Papamoa Plaza on November 22 from 5.18pm to 6.40pm

•Kmart Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.45am to 11.20am

•Mount Maunganui Toy Library Incorporated on November 20 from 10.05am to 11.20am

•BP Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.14am to 12.15pm

•Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre on November 23 and 24 from 2.45pm to 6.30pm and from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

•Gull Te Puke on November 26 from 8.30am to 9.30am.

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, on November 19 from 10.15am to 12pm.

• Paengaroa Liquor Store on November 19 from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Rotorua and Taupō

• Millennium Hotel Rotorua. Tuesday 23 November - 10am - 11:59pm. Wednesday 24 November - 12am - 11pm. Thursday 25 November12am - 10am.

• Skyline Rotorua. Wednesday 24 November - 11:04am - 12:30pm.

•Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, on November 20 from 7.00am to 8.20am

•Lake Taupo Holiday Resort on November 22 from 10am to 2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō on November 22 from 8.30am to 11am.

• McDonalds Te Ngae on November 19 from 7am to 8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi on November 18, from 6.03am to 7.28am

Whakatāne

Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department. Sunday November 21 -2pm - 6.15pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.