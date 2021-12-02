Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five new cases in BOP, one in Lakes, one person in hospital

December 3 2021 There are 92 new Covid community cases on day one of the nation's move to the new traffic light system. The last day New Zealand recorded under 100 community cases was October 28, with 89 cases.

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region and one new case in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

Three of the new Bay of Plenty cases are contacts of known cases and were already isolating. Investigations into how the other two cases are linked to the outbreak are continuing.

One previously reported case is receiving care in Tauranga Hospital.

There is one new case to report in the Lakes district today with investigations continuing to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

A person previously receiving hospital care has now been discharged.

Another case that falls under the Waikato numbers today lives in Rotorua but is isolating in the Waikato region.

The total active cases for Bay of Plenty is 67 while Lakes is 24.

There are 92 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 79 people are in hospital.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson said the nation heads into the new traffic light system with high vaccination rates, with 93 per cent of eligible people having had one dose.

There has also been 87 per cent have had both doses of the jab.

Robertson said that of the five DHB regions yet to hit the 90 per cent single dose mark, the Lakes DHB is just 785 doses away from the mark while the West Coast is only 284 doses away.

The Ministry of Health ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested, even if you're vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

Positive case in Coromandel

A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the Coromandel.

A statement on the Thames Coromandel District Council page said the Waikato District Health Board had confirmed a positive Covid-19 case in Whitianga.

The Ministry of Health said the case was isolating in Whitianga and had recently relocated from Auckland in compliance with the border and travel requirements.

The case is currently included in Auckland's reporting but may be transferred to Waikato.

"This is an isolated case low risk of community spread. The person confirmed is double vaccinated and isolating" the statement said.

Locations of interest

There are several new locations of interest for Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts.

Western Bay:

Joys Sushi Te Puke. Wednesday December 1. 12:45pm - 2pm

City Sports Bar Tauranga, Wednesday, November 24. 8:45pm - 11:59pm and Thursday November 25 12am - 1am.

Ground Level Public Computers at Tauranga Library. Thursday November 25 11.30am - 2.30pm.

Subway 12th Avenue Tauranga. Saturday November 27 12.51pm - 2.15pm.

Z Hewletts Road Mount Maunganui. Thursday November 25 4.45am - 7.15am.

Turkish To Go Greerton. Wednesday November 24 7.41pm - 8.45pm.

Super Liquor Greerton. Saturday November 27 7.02pm - 8.30pm.

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui. Tuesday November 23 4.45am - 7am and Wednesday November 24 4.45am - 7am.

Tauranga Library Tauranga. Thursday November 25 11.30am - 2.30pm.

Countdown Fraser Cove Thursday, November 25 6.52pm- 8.17pm.

Taupo:

WOF and REGO Centre Vehicle Testing Taupo Mon, Nov 29, 3.30pm - 4.30pm

WOF and REGO Centre Vehicle Testing Taupo Tue, Nov 30 , 11am- 12pm

Bridgestone Tyre Centre Taupo Mon, Nov 29 , 12.30pm - 1.30pm

Taharepa Bakehouse and Cafe, Taupō, Monday Nov 29 2.15pm - 3.10pm

Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō Mon, 29 Nov 3pm - 4pm

Bridgestone Tyre Centre Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm.

McDonald's Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm.

Taharepa Bakehouse and Cafe, Taupō, Monday Nov 29 2.15pm - 3.10pm

Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō Mon, 29 Nov 3pm - 4pm

Bridgestone Tyre Centre Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm

McDonald's Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm

Rotorua:

• Millennium Hotel Rotorua, Tuesday, November 23, 10am-11.59pm; Wednesday, November 24, 12am-11pm; Thursday, November 25, 12am-10am.

• Skyline Rotorua, Wednesday, November 24, 11.04am-12.30pm.

• Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, November 20, 7am-8.20am

• Lake Taupo Holiday Resort, November 22, 10am-2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō, November 22, 8.30am-11am.

• McDonald's Te Ngae, November 19, 7am-8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi, November 18, 6.03am-7.28am

Where you can get your Covid-19 vaccination for Thursday December 2:

Rotorua

• 7am to 8am Ranolf Medical Centre, appointment only

• 7.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, next to Noel Leeming (free coffee in first hour)

• 9am to 4.45pm Owhata Medical Centre Pharmacy, book in

• 9.30am to 5pm Unichem The Mall Pharmacy, drop in or book

• 9.45am to 2pm Owhata Pharmacy, 553 Te Ngae Rd, drop in or call (07) 345 9438 to book

• 9.15am to 7pm Unichem Central Pharmacy, book for 6pm to 7pm, otherwise drop-in

• 3pm to 8pm Te Arawa drive-Through, 33 Clayton Rd, free hāngī

Taupō

• Taharepa Bakehouse and Cafe, Taupō, Monday Nov 29 2.15pm - 3.10pm

• Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy Taupō Mon, 29 Nov 3pm - 4pm

• Bridgestone Tyre Centre Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm

• McDonald's Taupō, Tuesday, November 30 11am - 3pm

• 8am to 5pm Taupō Health Centre, 113 Te Heu Heu St, drop in, open to all

• 8am to 5pm Taupō Medical Centre, 117 Te Heu Heu St, drop-in, open to all

• 8.30am to 4.30pm Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara St (last appointment 3.50pm)

• 6pm to 7.30pm Unichem MainStreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St, bookings essential

Tūrangi

• 8.30am to 6pm Pihanga Health, book or walk in