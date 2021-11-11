Covid-19 Delta outbreak: BOPDHB quashes 'misinformation' claiming it will not treat unvaccinated people

The Covid-19 ward at Tauranga hospital. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board says it will not turn away unvaccinated people from its services.

A written statement from the DHB said it had become "aware of some misinformation" in the community that patients who had not received the Covid-19 vaccine could not receive treatment at both Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospitals.

DHB acting chief operating officer Bronwyn Anstis said this was not correct, saying it would not discriminate against patients who had not been vaccinated.

She said all staff working at the DHB's hospitals and other sites would be vaccinated from November 15 at 11.59pm, following the Government's mandate.

"The recent mandate that healthcare workers are to be vaccinated applies to our internal staff," she said.



"If we ask you about your vaccination status it will be to let you know that we can vaccinate you, if you want it."

"Unvaccinated patients will continue to be seen and welcomed into our premises for treatment."

Anstis urged patients to refrain from attending hospital appointments if they had any symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Screening for Covid-19 symptoms would continue at hospital entrances and other sites.