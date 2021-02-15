Covid 19 coronavirus: Whakatāne wānanga boss praises staff member linked to positive cases

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has confirmed a staff member at its Whakatāne campus is a close contact of a South Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi chief executive officer Wiremu Doherty has praised a staff member who was identified as a close contact of a close contact to the South Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19.

As soon as the staff member was notified, they let the wananga know and went home to isolate until they received their test results.

Doherty told the Rotorua Daily Post no matter how likely the person was to test positive for Covid-19, the cautious approach was the correct one.

"We're just being cautious, it's not a direct contact but given where we are and given the kind of virus this is, we're following the government guidelines and the abundance of caution approach," he said.

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi chief executive officer Wiremu Doherty. Photo / Supplied

The wananga got on the front foot early with a detailed post about the situation on its Facebook page. Doherty said the reaction from the Whakatāne community had been positive, with many showing "support and aroha".

"That's really pleasing to see. What we didn't want to occur was for any misinformation to get out there. We pointed people to our communications, Facebook and our website, and reassured them that it was just a precaution."

Doherty said the staff member in question had set a good example by notifying the campus early and self-isolating straight away while they awaited their test result.

"They're doing fine. Within half an hour they were travelling home and following the health guidelines.

"Talking to them this morning, they are in direct contact with health officials. They're following all the precautionary steps but they don't expect a positive result."

- We have been informed that a staff member at our Whakatāne campus has been identified as a... Posted by Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi on Sunday, February 14, 2021

The post on Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi Facebook page last night said: "We have been informed of all the contacts the staff member has had to date on campus over the relevant time period, and those kaimahi are now working from home until the staff member gets clearance from the Ministry of Health.

"Note, there have been no tauira (students) on campus during the time period the staff member was on campus.

"Our investigations to date indicate that contact with the staff member is isolated to one area of the Whakatāne campus which has now been sectioned off and will undergo a deep clean, out of an abundance of caution. There is no need to panic, but we must continue to take all necessary precautions."