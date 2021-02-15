Covid-19 coronavirus: Contact of close contact of South Auckland case in Whakatāne

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has confirmed a staff member at its Whakatāne campus has self-isolated after being identified as a close contact of a close contact of a South Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19.

A post on the wānanga's Facebook page said as soon as the staff member was notified, they let their employer know and went home to isolate until they received their test results.

"We have been informed of all the contacts the staff member has had to date on campus over the relevant time period, and those kaimahi are now working from home until the staff member gets clearance from the Ministry of Health," the post said.

"Note, there have been no tauira (students) on campus during the time period the staff member was on campus.

"Our investigations to date indicate that contact with the staff member is isolated to one area of the Whakatāne campus which has now been sectioned off and will undergo a deep clean, out of an abundance of caution. There is no need to panic, but we must continue to take all necessary precautions."

Chief executive Wiremu Doherty told Stuff the staff member was alerted to being a contact on Monday morning and had been on campus on Friday, February 12.

"About three or four staff members have now gone into isolation as a precaution," he said. "No students were on campus at the time."

Doherty said it was a precautionary matter and all classes would take place online over the next few days at least.

"We have a Covid team here that communicates with students and can change teaching methods at short notice."

The university asked people who have travelled to Auckland in the past 10 days and have Covid-19 symptoms to contact Healthline or a doctor.