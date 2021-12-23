Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Why it's important to support local this summer

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

More tourism businesses could "go down the gurgler" if Kiwis do not support local this summer, an accommodation provider has warned.

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers and Wanderlust NZ owner Sarah Meadows said the Auckland border being closed had been "horrific" and she had "two years to make up" for.

This summer, Meadows is encouraging people to book their accommodation directly with the providers rather than using a third-party website so they did not lose out on commissions.

"Every little bit actually helps owner-operators."

Without domestic tourism, Meadows warned more businesses would "go down the gurgler" and she encouraged people to look after each other.

"That's anything from just buying locally made at the markets to choosing to book directly at hostels or accommodation providers rather than booking.com because they take massive commissions."

Sarah Meadows pictured with her husband Matt Young. Meadows is encouraging people to support local this summer. Photo / Supplied

Meadows said the tourism adventure youth market had been "decimated" and 33 per cent of the tourism industry had "closed their doors" nationally.

But even with the Auckland border now open, Meadows said next year would be "just as hard".

"Our season normally starts with AIMS Games so we're playing massive catch-up and just by having a busy couple of months is not going to help us through winter.

"We take thanks that we're in an awesome location and we have the kiwifruit industry to help us out in winter."

Meadows said the Bay of Plenty was "lucky" because a lot of domestic tourism came here but she needed events, schools and sports groups back.

Meadows said there was a light at the end of the tunnel, "but the tunnel's been going on for a very long time".

"We need the borders open - that is 75 per cent of our market."

Hospitality New Zealand accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot. Photo / George Novak

Hospitality New Zealand accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said the whole Bay of Plenty was "very dependent" on Auckland for corporate and leisure business.

"More than three months of substantially reduced business hurts.

"A lot of accommodation in Tauranga has been surviving through the last three months and looking forward to a return of business as happened after previous lockdowns.

"We're looking forward to getting back to business."

Rachelle Duffy, of Little Big Events, said the Little Big Markets supported local businesses and the community.

"For us to be able to trade this summer safely is just obviously super positive," she said,

"We're just really looking forward to a positive happy summer."

Rachelle Duffy of Little Big Events. Photo / NZME

Quantum Vis Eatery owner Lloyd Shand said it's been a "really tough" year filled with uncertainty.

From the unexpected lockdown to mandates, he said small businesses were struggling with the high-cost changes.

He said they still had their regulars who had helped them stay afloat and they also had some new faces.

Shand said it's "crucial" for both locals and those visiting Tauranga this summer to support small, local businesses.

The bigger brands had more to fall back on, he said.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said summer was the region's "busiest time of the year" and accommodation providers, retailers, hospitality owners and tourism operators were all looking forward to the "vital boost" this would bring.

The Auckland lockdown had "significantly" affected the number of visitors to the region and was particularly noticeable during the October school holidays and Labour weekend, he said.

"With Australia and the Pacific Islands effectively out of reach right now, we're expecting big things this summer.

"The level of interest coming from potential Christchurch visitors, in particular, seems to have increased recently."

Nathan said there had been "a spike in bookings" once Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Auckland border would lift on December 15.

In December and January last summer, tourism supported more than 8000 jobs in the coastal Bay of Plenty region and added nearly $1 billion to the local economy over the past year, he said.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Aucklanders to the coastal Bay of Plenty to relax and refresh after all the difficult restrictions they've been enduring.

"It's become apparent that many New Zealanders want to get on with life and focus on the things that make them happy, and beautiful natural environments like ours provide a perfect setting for that."

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said Tauranga's economy was predominantly based on small businesses.

"Those who are most impacted by Covid restrictions are reliant on a strong summer to survive what will inevitably be their third tough winter in 2022."

Cowley said Auckland made up one third of the country's population and economy. With Auckland being under "heavy restrictions", this had impacted the rest of the national economy in many ways.

"It's impacted tourism and events, supply chains, manufacturing output, and movement of skilled labour across the border."

The challenge for the service economy, such as accommodation, hospitality, retail and entertainment venues would be the "unpredictable nature of demand".

"Many people will have friends and family visiting them over summer. I encourage locals to be a good travel guide and give your guests the gift on an intrepid experience of the many free natural attractions and different cuisines across the Western Bay."