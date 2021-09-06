Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive Rotorua wastewater test 'was expected'

A positive Covid-19 wastewater test in Rotorua was expected to be from two infected people at the Sudima Hotel. Photo / File

Covid-19 has been detected in Rotorua's wastewater but officials say this was expected as there were two positive cases at a local MIQ hotel.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said during Sunday's 1pm briefing that Covid-19 had been detected in Rotorua's wastewater. It is not considered part of the latest outbreak.

Ministry of Health deputy director of public health Dr Niki Stefanogiannis confirmed there were two positive cases in the Sudima Hotel.

The case, a returnee from overseas, was identified as part of surveillance testing on Friday and the partner of the case tested positive on Saturday. Rotorua does not have any quarantine facilities so they were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland on Sunday, Stefanogiannis said.

"There is no additional risk to Rotorua from this case," Stefanogiannis said.

The wastewater result came from the catchment area linked to the hotel and the sample was taken while the case was still in the facility.

"There should be no cause for concern following this result," added Stefanogiannis. "Other wastewater results have been detected in locations with managed isolation facilities and these have not been unexpected."

Stefanogiannis said detections from these catchments should provide an additional level of reassurance that the extra measures in place to keep New Zealand safe from Covid-19 were working.

She said there would be additional wastewater testing in Rotorua this week.