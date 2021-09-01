Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Five charged arrested in Bay of Plenty during alert level 4

There 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, all but one of them in Auckland. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Mike Scott

A Taupō woman has been charged by police twice for breaching alert level 4 restrictions.

She is one of five people in the Bay of Plenty police district who have been arrested and charged following incidents during the lockdown.

The Taupō woman faces separate charges of Obstructing/Hindering a Medical Officer after being arrested on August 26 and two days later on August 28.

Two other people have been arrested in Taupō.

On August 28, a 37-year-old man was arrested and now faces one charge of Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

And a 38-year-old woman was due to appear in Taupō District Court today after being charged with Obstructing/Hindering a Medical Officer following an incident yesterday.

Elsewhere, a 56-year-old woman was arrested in Tauranga on August 18. She was initially facing two charges, however, a police spokeswoman said one charge had since been withdrawn but the other remains for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

And a 51-year-old woman faces one charge of Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19) and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today. She was arrested yesterday.

Nineteen people across New Zealand were arrested yesterday for failing to comply with alert level 4 restrictions, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"While these protests were small, the actions of those involved are very disappointing," he said in a statement.

"While protest is a normal feature of a well-functioning democracy, Police have a low tolerance for anyone who deliberately ignores the restrictions in the current situation. [Tuesday]'s arrests reflect that.

"The alert level is in place to protect us all and we need everyone to do their part."

As of 5pm yesterday, police had received a total of 1053 105-online breach notifications in the district since the start of alert level 4.

Of those, 715 were about a gathering, 227 were about a business and 111 were about an individual.

A total of 43 warnings had been issued and, there had been three youth referrals.

Police have also issued 255 infringements in the Bay of Plenty District.

Of those, 232 were for Failing to Remain at Home/Residence (other than for essential personal movement), 17 were for Health Act breaches, two were for Failing to Close Premises as Required, one was for Failing to Display a QR Code, one was for Failing to Comply with Applicable Physical Distancing Rules, one was for Failing to Wear a Face Covering on Premises, and one was for Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer/Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).