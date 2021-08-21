Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: BP Tokoroa a location of interest

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

BP Tokoroa has become a location of interest as the number of sites visited by Covid-19 cases connected to the latest outbreaks continues to swell.

The fuel station is one of four central North Island locations of interest announced today at the 1pm Covid-19 briefing.

Anyone at the station between 3pm and 4pm on Monday, August 16, is required to self-isolate at home for 14 days from the date of their last exposure.

People must get tested for the virus immediately and on days five and 12 after their last exposure. They must also call Healthline for advice on what to do next.

It comes as it was announced there were 21 new Covid-19 cases in the community, taking the nationwide total to 51.

The other three locations are BP Funnell St Bulls, Waiouru Public Toilets on State Highway 1, and Z Petrol Station Waiouru.

Tokoroa fuel station new location of interest. Photo / Mike Scott

Meanwhile, some members of the Bay of Plenty have already been identified as close contacts.

Realty Group managing director Simon Anderson told the Bay of Plenty Times staff attended the Bayleys Realty conference a week ago.

The event, held at Spark Arena on Friday, August 13, is a location of interest after a bar worker at the event later tested positive.

"There were 1000 people there in total and we had a good representation there — with partners as well. A number of our staff, including myself, were at the national awards," Anderson said.

"It's a time of uncertainty for our staff and that adds stress. We're taking care of ourselves and our families at this time.

"I'm really worried about our people ... uncertainty and mixed messages on social media are not good but I think we've got it pretty covered."

Anderson said other companies and members of the public had been very supportive of them as well, which had been uplifting.

In the Bay of Plenty, real estate companies Eves and Bayleys were operated by Realty Group.

Anderson said staff were notified last night and all were following Ministry of Health guidelines by self-isolating and only leaving home to get a test.

Anderson was tested this morning along with other Bayleys awards attendees. Some team members had been tested earlier in the week and already returned negative results, he said.

Bayleys spokesman Chris Gwin told the Herald a "decent chunk" of attendees were from Auckland but others were from other parts of the country, including the South Island.