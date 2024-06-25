Advertisement
Cost of living: Bay of Plenty middle-income families describe struggle to make ends meet

Carmen Hall
7 mins to read
Shula Newland from Full Balance Financial Coaching explains.

Horrendous, impossible and stuck. That is how middle-income Kiwis describe their plight as they battle hefty home loans, insurance costs and grocery bills. Bad mortgage debt has hit nearly $2 billion and KiwiSaver struggle with higher living costs. Carmen Hall reports.

