Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Cost of living and Covid adding to healthcare inequities, Bay of Plenty voices say

7 minutes to read
Inequities mean patients are ignoring health issues till they reach 'crisis point'. Photo / Getty Images

Inequities mean patients are ignoring health issues till they reach 'crisis point'. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Inequities mean patients are ignoring health issues till they reach "crisis point", a Merivale community advocate says.

There is a nationwide GP shortage, including in parts of the Bay of Plenty and as practices reached

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.