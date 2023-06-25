Slips on SH25 in Coromandel. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 in the Coromandel has closed this morning after slips came down over the weekend.

Five motorists, including a couple in a campervan, became trapped between two large slips on the Thames coast on Saturday, RNZ reported yesterday.

No injuries were reported.

The motorists were travelling between Tapu and Waiomu. The largest slip was south of Tapu near Ruamahunga and the other was near Waiomu.

The road reopened to one lane on Sunday night, however, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said this morning the road had closed again following “further slip activity overnight.”

Motorists are advised to delay journeys.

It comes as the Bay of Plenty Times this morning reported more than 211,000 potholes have been reported on New Zealand state highways over the past five years - with a quarter of them being in 2022.

The overwhelming majority were in Waikato, ahead of Canterbury, Northland, Taranaki, Gisborne and Bay of Plenty.