Coromandel artists raise $14,000 for Gumboot Friday

Some happy bidders depart with their purchases from the Tairua for Mental Health charity fundraising art auction. Photo / HC Post

Some happy bidders depart with their purchases from the Tairua for Mental Health charity fundraising art auction. Photo / HC Post

As if sipping on bubbles and bidding at auction for an original art piece by a local Coromandel artist was not fun enough, it was all in the name of a worthy charitable cause.

Tairua for Mental Health - a newly formed group that hosted the recent charity art auction - raised a whopping $14,000 from an afternoon of bidding at Tairua Hall prior to the country going into lockdown.

Co-organiser Helinor Stead thanked the artists from all over the Coromandel for their donations of paintings, sculpture, jewellery, floral art, dolls, photography and donations from Tairua restaurant Flock and Pauanui's The Local Pauanui.

"It was a raging success," she said.

Some of the artists - all of whom donated their art - were present to give a quick explanation of their art prior to bids being taken.

A few original paintings fetched almost $1000 and there were works selling for under $100, with many bargains going home.

Auctioneer on the day was former Tairua School principal Murray McDonald, who kept the bids flowing fast amongst a gathering of about 70 people.

Local businesses pitched in too, with Manaia Restaurant donating the prosecco that helped limber up the bidding arms.

The money has been donated to Gumboot Friday, the charity that launched its free online counselling services for Kiwis aged 25 and under as Covid-19 continues to take its toll on young people's lives.

Donated art works included this handcrafted legacy doll, paintings, sculptures, jewellery, floral art, ceramics and photography.

The I AM HOPE charity founded by mental health advocate Mike King has 170 registered counsellors available for online therapy sessions, with this number continuing to grow daily.

"While Covid is front of most people's minds, the biggest challenge facing our young people is isolation. It's being stuck in their bubble and feeling cut off from friends.

"The common theme we have found in kids struggling with their mental health, is an incessant inner critic. It is that little voice that has them second guessing the things they do, say and see throughout the day. And the worst thing for anyone with an overactive inner critic is to be locked up in a room or a house by themselves," King says.

Helinor Stead said local group Tairua for Mental health quickly gained momentum after discussions began on social media and people wanted to make a difference.

Auctioneer Murray McDonald takes bids. Photo / HC Post

King says with depression and anxiety statistics continuing to rise with the onset of the pandemic in 2020, New Zealand's overburdened mental health services are at a breaking point; the consequences resulting in young people falling through the gaps and leading to irreversible tragedy.

"Think about the last time you were left alone by yourself for days on end. You start thinking about all the horrible things that have happened to you or you've seen," he said.

Since its launch three years ago, Gumboot Friday has raised over $2 million for free counselling, the equivalent of picking up the bill for over 16,000 critical counselling sessions to more than 3900 New Zealanders.

The aim this year is to provide 30,000 free counselling sessions by achieving the $5 million goal.

• The new counselling service can be accessed at www.gumbootfriday.org.nz.