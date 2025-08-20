Advertisement
Controversial Te Puna industrial park faces appeal from Western Bay of Plenty locals

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
Priority Te Puna spokeswoman Alison Cowley said opponents of the industrial park decided to appeal after holding a community meeting. Photos / John Borren, Alisha Evans

Concerned locals are appealing the decision to allow a controversial industrial park in their rural Western Bay of Plenty community.

Priority Te Puna has filed an appeal with the Environment Court against resource consents granted for the Te Puna industrial park by an independent commission in July.

Te Puna

