Menzshed Katikati "shedders". (From left): Joe Pannett, Les Manley, Jim Davison and Brian Burford.

Three community groups will be looking forward to new digs in three months’ time.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is turning the partially vacant land at 33 Middlebrook Dr into a shared community space.

The new facility will be home to the Katikati MenzShed, Katikati Community Patrol and Katikati Community Van.

The trio of groups were selected by the council to occupy the new space after expressions of interest in 2021.

Community Van volunteers transport people to their medical appointments throughout the region. The Community Patrol is the local “eyes and ears” of the police, and Menzshed Katikati provides a place for men to share their skills, socialise and work on community projects.

MenzShed Katikati secretary Dave Watson says they’re "extremely grateful" to the council for the new building.

Previously they were renting a place on Wharawhara Rd. The shed men were then offered by Katikati College the chance to use their technology block for a few afternoons per week and on Saturday mornings.

"This now gives us a home of our own," Dave says.

Past projects have included seats for Cherry Court, information signs for parks and reserves, starling boxes, vermin trap boxes, beehive components, support for childcare centres, a range of furniture, seating and other woodwork for public and community groups.

A picnic table made for Katikati Playcentre.

Fundraising will begin for the shedders before they move into their new building.

“Now we have the new shed, we’ll need to furnish it. We’ll also need to get a dust extraction unit, which is a big expense, so it’s going to take a while.” They’re also looking to extend their group to new members, hold a possible ladies’ day down the track and open a shop on-site to help fundraise.

Council’s operations manager Kerrie Little is excited to get the build under way and to give the community groups a new home.

“We’ve been working extensively with the groups to understand their requirements, and the final design is a collaboration of this fantastic talk.

“We’re looking forward to developing this land into a great asset and creating lasting benefits for the wider Katikati community,” says Kerrie.

The building will be owned by the council and leased by the community groups.

The council has owned the section since 2013, with New Zealand Red Cross currently occupying a portion of the section.

The project is being funded by insurance money (from a shed that burned down at 26 Middlebrook Drive), plus a $100,000 grant from TECT.

Construction will start at the end of June and is expected to be finished by the end of September 2023, weather dependent.

To join Menzshed Katikati, call 027 696 3452 or email kkmenzshed@gmail.com.

- Additional reporting by Rebecca Mauger



