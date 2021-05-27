Construction begins on Bay Link underpass in Tauranga

Plans for the new Bay Link underpass. Image / Supplied

Construction is under way on the first stage of the new Bayfair underpass, as part of the Bay Link project, Waka Kotahi NZTA says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, says it's pleasing to have the underpass under way, knowing how much it means to the community.

"We recognise the importance the community places on having a crossing under the state highway, so getting the underpass under way is a significant step for the project."

The new pedestrian and cyclist underpass is being built in about the same location as the former underpass.

Following a recent traffic switch north of the Bayfair roundabout, which relocated traffic into the centre of State Highway 2, construction of the Bayfair and Matapihi underpass entrance portals has now begun.

Plans for the new Bay Link underpass. Image / Supplied

The entrances to the underpass will be made up of two separate reinforced concrete portals. These will be connected by an open-air trench located under the new flyover bridge, north of the Bayfair roundabout, the agency said in a media release.

The new underpass is scheduled to open for use on completion of the Bay Link project.

"We appreciate the community will be keen to use the new underpass at the earliest opportunity, however due to construction of the Bayfair flyover taking place directly above the open-air trench of the new underpass, this route will open when the flyover is finished and the project complete," Wilton said.

A balanced approach to safety and usage had been required as part of the planning for the design of the new underpass.

"Providing safe shared use for both pedestrians and cyclists, alongside the need for personal safety of all users, has been a key consideration for the new underpass," Wilton said.

The underpass entrance portals were about 3m wide by 2.5m high.

These were similar dimensions to the former underpass.

The Bayfair side of the underpass would be about 18m in length and the Matapihi side about 12m with new access ramps, the release said.

To accommodate the underpass, the Bayfair flyover required an additional bridge span, making it a four-span bridge. The open-air trench, located beneath the new bridge span, would be about 4m wide and 50 to 60m long with sloping sides.

Preparatory work for the new underpass had been under way since last August, when the previous underpass was closed for demolition.

The new temporary signalised crossing was introduced, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross SH2 in a single movement.

Once the underpass entrance portals were completed, traffic would be shifted to allow construction of both the open-air trench of the underpass and the Bayfair flyover in the centre of SH2.

"It's fantastic to move into the next phase of construction at the Bayfair end of the project. We appreciate that the underpass is a key link in Tauranga's cycling network, which is regularly used by residents and school children walking and cycling between Tauranga City, Matapihi and the Bayfair and Arataki areas," Wilton said.