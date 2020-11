FILE

Traffic congestion is built up around the Bay Link site following a crash on Hewletts Rd this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the three-vehicle crash near Aerodrome Rd just after 7am.

Due to an earlier incident on Hewletts Road, there is currently congestion through the Bay Link site on SH2 Maunganui... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Two people had moderate injuries.

NZ Transport Agency said due to the crash there was congestion through the Bay Link site on State Highway 2 Maunganui Rd and SH29A.

Please drive with caution or, where possible, use alternative routes.