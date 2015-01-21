The boss of a former employee who was jailed for 23 months after stealing more $146,000 says he wants to warn other business owners to take measures to protect themselves from similar thefts.
Lesley Hunt, 54, of Gate Pa, was sentenced in Tauranga District Court yesterday, after being convicted of one representative count of theft.
Hunt's offending, which spanned four-and-half-years, related to her stealing $146,175.60 via multiple fraudulent merchant card eftpos transactions between April 2010 and October 6, 2014 while working for Triac Lighting, Sound and Visual Hire company.
Hunt was dismissed on October 17 after being confronted by her boss and his accountant.
After Hunt was sentenced, company owner Neil Turner said she had worked for him for 12 years, and had been a trusted employee who gained intimate knowledge of his company and its business systems.