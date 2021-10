The incident took place on State Highway 29A near Poike. Photo / NZME

Delays have been caused on the Tauranga motorway network this afternoon after a shed or portable cabin fell off a trailer on State Highway 29A.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Poike shortly before 4pm and the incident has subsequently triggered a "large backlog" of traffic, police said.

Google Maps shows the main thoroughfares in the southern Tauranga area as heavily congested with traffic, including SH29A towards the Kaimai Ranges and Fraser St/Oropi Rd.