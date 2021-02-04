Community unity: How Tauranga can celebrate Waitangi Day together

Last year's Waitangi Day dawn service at Mount Drury. Photo / File

Celebrating Waitangi Day and unity will be easy and full of fun for the community, as the day is packed with music, food, activities and culture.

Tauranga's Waitangi Day celebrations will begin early tomorrow morning, with the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Dawn Service.

The community is invited to the service to reflect and learn about the Treaty of Waitangi as Tauranga Moana honours 181 years since the historic signing.

The dawn service will be held at the base of Hopukiore (Mt Drury) and will start at 6.30am with a whakatau by Tauranga Moana Tangata Whenua, followed by a community celebration, speeches and hymns.

Speakers will include kaumatua, clergy from community church groups, civic leaders and rangatahi (youth) speakers.

An open forum will give everyone the opportunity to share thoughts on Waitangi Day and what it means to them.

Kapa haka and musical performances will also feature.

MC Josh Te Kani, who is part of the Tauranga City Council strategic Maori engagement unit, said he was looking forward to seeing the community come together, having another chance to share the same space and to kōrero.

Ratana Band at last year's Waitangi Day Dawn service. Photo / File

He was also looking forward to people gaining more understanding around the partnership described in the Treaty, and how there were shared values by all.

"I think it's great when people can get a bit more insight and see the bigger picture around Waitangi Day."

He encouraged people to be a part of the unity in the community and to take the chance to sit down with all generations of the family.

The Tauranga dawn service was initiated by Māori elders and members of the Tauranga Moana District Māori Council in the late 1970s.

Tangata whenua, local authorities and community organisations carry on the tradition, recognising Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a significant part of Tauranga's historical heritage.

Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival 2020 at the Tauranga Historic Village. Photo / File

The Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival 2021 will carry on the day of ceremony and celebration at The Historic Village.

Organised by He Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust in conjunction with other organisations, the celebration will acknowledge our shared identity.

It will feature Māori arts and cultural performances, live music, hands-on and educational workshops, food trucks and more.

He Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust chairman Buddy Mikaere said the idea of the festival was to provide a safe whānau event, where families could celebrate our national day.

Families get among one of the workshops at last year's Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival. Photo / He Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust

"We want this to happen on the day in a way where all Kiwis can participate. It's our celebration. Let's be proud and have a fun day."

He said a free shuttle bus would go from Tauranga Boys' College to help ease parking issues.

Mikaere encouraged people to bring an umbrella to help shade from the sun, and said it was a drug and alcohol free event.

To view the programme go to www.waitangidaytauranga.co.nz.

Memorial Pool is also putting on a Waitangi Day BBQ from 11am to 2pm. Its standard admission price includes a free sausage sizzle.

The details

• What: Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Dawn Service 2021

• When: Saturday, February 6, 6.30am start

• Where: Base of Hopukiore (Mt Drury)

• Free

• What: Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival 2021

• When: Saturday, February 6, 10am to 4pm

• Where: The Historic Village, 17th Ave West

• Free, koha welcome