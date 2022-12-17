Community shop looking for volunteers

Waihi Beach Community Shop is looking for summer volunteers. Photo / Supplied

It’s a rainy day today and people are browsing the shelves – little Christmas gifts, a special pair of motocross trousers, books for relaxing and vinyls going home to relive old favourites.

Waihi Beach Community Shop is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday thanks to the volunteers.

At Christmas some volunteers have family visiting, so if anyone would like to support Coastguard Waihi Beach, Surf Waihi Beach or Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade (Waihi Beach and Athenree stations) we would love to see you and you will love the friendly vibe in this shop.

We opened in July and have been grateful for the number of people who have supported the three local services. It is the volunteers who have made this possible and we recognise this.

Our volunteers talk of the fun they have as well as the sense of satisfaction of seeing the benefit to our community safety. It is also a great place for young ones to learn shop skills while helping their community.

If you are interested in a day a week (four hours) or a day a fortnight, ring Michelle on 021 0342 559. Or email secretary@waihibeachcommunityshop.co.nz