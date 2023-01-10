Community pest trap library comes to Waihī Beach

Ross Goudie opens the pest trap library at Waihī Beach. (From left): Phil Bowyer, Brain Baynes, Doug Longdill, Ross, Don Fraser, Chris Pilkington and Merv Littlejohn.

Waihī Beach MenzShed now has a fully stocked community pest trap library to help bring natives back to Waihī Beach.

Live Well Waihī Beach co-ordinator Pippa Coombes says the time to act is now.

‘’The statistics are terrifying, with 25 million native birds killed each year by the target pest species. New Zealand has already lost 76 species of native bird and has the highest proportion of threatened indigenous species worldwide. Our landscape is home to many rare birds - the little blue penguin and nationally threatened Northern New Zealand dotterel, as well as a dwindling number of natives such as tui, kaka, fantails and bellbirds. And that list is not exhaustive.

“Pest trapping is a hugely important part of the sustainability of the precious treasure here at Waihī Beach. All pests have an impact. The more that can be removed, the more the native birds will flourish.”

Waihī Beach Community Board chairman Ross Goudie declared the pest trap library open last month. Waihī Beach MenzShed founder Don Fraser says it made perfect sense to house the pest trap library at the Menzshed, as it’s easily accessible and there are people on-site most of the day.

Pippa says it has been evidenced that a facility was needed at Waihī Beach, with many properties dealing with more than just mice.

‘’Waihī Beach has large urban areas and a sprawling rural community, including orchards, dairy farms, and lifestyle blocks containing prime habitats for predators. The traps are very expensive to buy and out of reach for many, so through funding efforts, the pest trap library now allows anybody within Waihī Beach’s 33km2 to hire out a target pest trap/s.’’

Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll and students check out the pest trap library.

The traps stocked are National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee-approved and have been designed to kill the pests ethically in the quickest and most painless way possible.

Menzshed project manager Phil Bowyer says the traps can be borrowed for three months, or until they are not needed anymore.

The Menzshed provide instructions and training about safe use when the trap is loaned out. Waihī Beach Predator Free already offers free rat traps, which can also be collected from the trap library.

There are more than 80 different traps that cover all target pests.

■ If you are interested in getting involved with predator trapping or other projects such as predator-free Bowentown, please contact Pippa at livewellwaihibeach@gmail.com.



