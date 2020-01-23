Tauranga to host ICC Wonen's World Cup Cricket matches in 2021. Photo/ Photosport.

Tauranga is one of six cities selected to host the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021 - a tournament which will reach a global broadcast audience of 180 million.

The World Cup brings together the top women's cricketing teams from around the world, including New Zealand, Australia and England, in a round-robin style tournament.

Auckland will host a opening weekend at Eden Park, before the focus shifts to matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch.

The tournament, which features 31 matches played between February 6 and March 7, will be made up of 28 pool matches, two semifinals - including one at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval - and the final in Christchurch at Hagley Oval.

All games will be screened live on television.

In 2017, the ICC Women's World Cup reached a global broadcast audience of 180 million and every indication is that the tournament profile will continue to grow.

Tremendous news says Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / File

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said it was "tremendous news" Tauranga had been selected as one of only six host cities.

"We are delighted to partner with the ICC, our fellow-host cities and stakeholders to present a world-class sporting tournament, enabling our communities to experience the best in women's cricket at one of New Zealand's premier cricket grounds," Powell says.

"We're particularly proud to be part of the growing global movement empowering women and girls through sport and recreation. This elite event provides us with the perfect opportunity to genuinely contribute to the vision of women's sport in Aotearoa."

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup chief executive, Andrea Nelson, said selecting the right venues was hugely important.

"We're excited to have Tauranga on board as one of our six host cities. Topping off several round-robin matches with a semifinal in the beautiful city of Tauranga will be a great way to kick off the business end of this global event.

"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi cricket fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.

Bay Oval General Manager Kelvin Jones. Photo / File

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said selection to host matches firmly put the ground among the best in New Zealand and was another significant achievement in the life of Bay Oval.

"After hosting Cricket World Cup qualifying matches and under-19 Cricket World Cup matches, including the final, hosting a World Cup will be an absolute honour," he said.

Jones said hosting large sporting events not only brought athletes, enthusiasts and fans from around the world to Tauranga, it also showcased the city to an international audience and builds local community pride.

It is estimated that the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021 will generate 9000 visitor nights and inject more than $1.8m of tourism spending in the city.



The full match schedule will be announced in March.