Coastal Bay of Plenty makes top 100 sustainable destinations list

Bowentown in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

The Coastal Bay of Plenty is the first New Zealand region to be named in the Green

Destinations' Top 100 Sustainable Destination list.

Tourism Bay of Plenty applied for the award to recognise the region's aspiration for a regenerative tourism industry and to become a destination of choice for eco-travellers.

The application focused on nature and ecotourism.

"Our vision is to make the region a better place over time. Te Moananui ā Toi, the Coastal Bay of Plenty, being named in the Top 100 is proof that we're making progress towards this ambitious vision," Tourism Bay of Plenty's head of destination marketing, Kath Low, said in a press release.

The award ceremony had originally been planned to be hosted in Bodrum, Turkey, but was

cancelled due to Covid-19, and took place at the first ever online Global Green Destinations Days 2020 event.