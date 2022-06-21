Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Coastal Bay of Plenty insurance costs could surge due to climate change

8 minutes to read
Flooding in Matatā in 2006. Photo / Andrew Warner

Flooding in Matatā in 2006. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Rising seas and extreme weather will change the way property is insured, but one expert warns higher premiums are just the start.

Climate change is set to intensify and increase the major weather events people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.