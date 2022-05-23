Te Uru Karaka is located on the Pilot Bay side of the maunga. The historic pā site is easily identified by the prominent terraced area facing Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

The removal of trees to protect an archaeological pā site on Mauao will mean closures next month.

The Te Ara Motukauri (4WD) track was home to early tangata whenua. This site, situated on the Pilot Bay side of Mauao, is called Te Uru Karaka, and is a historic pā site.

The large pine and macrocarpa trees visible from the track are threatening the ancient karaka trees and archaeological sites which they share the land with.

"The pine and macrocarpa trees sit on sensitive archaeological sites and are showing significant signs of deterioration which, if left unattended, these trees could damage the site," Tauranga City Council Manager Parks and Recreation Warren Aitken said.

Josh Clark, Advisor: Natural Environment (Mauao), said that given the sensitive nature of the site the trees are sitting on, it was important that damage was kept to a minimum during the removal process.

To do this, the trees will be lifted out by helicopter. This means no wood will be cut down on to the site and the culturally significant karaka trees growing under the pine and macrocarpa trees will be preserved.

This work has been prioritised in line with the 2018 Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan, which specifies that exotic trees are to be progressively removed from Mauao given its status as a special ecological area.

For these works to take place and to maintain public safety, some closures will be needed.

Full closure of Mauao - from 5am Wednesday, June 8 until 5pm Thursday, June 9.

Pilot Bay boat ramp and car park closure - from 7am Tuesday, June 7 until 5pm Wednesday, June 15. (may open earlier depending on the progress of works).

Access to the maunga from Pilot Bay will be maintained from June 10 to 15.