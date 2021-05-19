Close call triggers Omokoroa roundabout petition

Omokoroa resident Dan Hesson with children Lily, 8, and Spencer, 10, at the busy Omokoroa intersection.

"We need a roundabout at the end of Omokoroa Rd and State Highway 2 — ASAP."

That's the message from concerned Omokoroa resident Dan Hesson who started an online petition calling for a roundabout to help prevent further accidents. Within four days the petition had more than 1200 signatures and yesterday was at 1800.

A crash at 7am last Monday, May 10, triggered Dan into action and within minutes he had the petition live.

"This morning we had yet another crash just outside the intersection of Omokoroa and SH2. That is two crashes in three days."

Dan too was nearly involved in an accident at the intersection that morning.

"I pulled out [from Omokoroa Rd] to merge into the median strip in the centre and a van coming didn't even slow down."

"To think of my son and daughter in the back - as I get t-boned into a truck 'cos of someone else's impatience, I called *555.

"This is so important. I don't believe anything else will work but a roundabout."

With the proposed roundabouts in the ongoing "safety improvements" roll-out ... no roundabouts are planned for the end of Omokoroa Rd, Hesson said.

Hesson understands there are planned offramps within Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Takitimu North Link, stage 2.

"By the time that happens [because it is the end of that development] ... it could be years away."

Hesson texted a link to the petition to Tauranga List MP Jan Tinetti last Tuesday and told her about his close call. He told her, "there will be deaths if nothing is done".

Tinetti said she was meeting with the Minister of Transport last week and would update him.

The Katikati Advertiser contacted Ms Tinetti who said she had a constructive meeting with Transport Minister Michael Wood, along with MP Angie Warren-Clark.

"We raised local transport issues, including safety on SH2. The Transport Minister listened to the concerns raised, and advised that the Government is in the process of installing 40kms of safety upgrades from Waihi to Omokoroa.

"As part of stage two of the Takitimu North Link, the intersection at Omokoroa will be upgraded to a safer interchange."

A crash scene at the busy SH2-Omokoroa Rd intersection.

The Advertiser asked Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency if it would consider putting a temporary roundabout at the SH2/Omokoroa Rd intersection in the interim.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton said they are aware of the community's concerns relating to the SH2/Omokoroa Rd intersection.

"Last year, we lowered the speed limit to help make SH2 safer in the short to medium term."

Wilton said to upgrade the existing intersection would be very complex given the number of accessways and side roads, and it presents an extremely challenging construction environment.

"As this is a live corridor, any temporary solution is likely to cause further delays. However, there are other safety interventions we can look at, for example introducing an intersection speed zone."

Waka Kotahi NZTA is unable to provide a visual concept plan for the intersection as the project is currently in planning phases, with preliminary design and site investigations underway.

Under the current New Zealand Upgrade Programme, construction of the Takitimu North Link Stage 2 (Te Puna to Omokoroa) is not due to start until late 2024.

■ To find the petition visit www.roundaboutnow.co.nz