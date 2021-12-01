Christmas parades fall over throughout Hauraki and Coromandel

Another Santa parade bites the dust with the cancellation of Ngatea's festive event. Photo / Supplied

Another Covid-19 casualty has hit Hauraki — Ngatea has also canned its Christmas parade.

Ngatea is the latest on the list of Hauraki and Coromandel Santa parades that have had to be cancelled, although the Ngatea parade committee have come up with an alternative.

They are running a late-night shopping evening in the town centre, with the focus on the festive season.

A spokesperson says they are just hoping to make it as festive as possible, ''as we were very determined that Covid wasn't going to ruin Christmas for our community!''

The night includes live music (socially distanced), Christmas music and Kerepehi Brass Band will play. Shops will have festive frontages and a Christmas tree (lent by Courtney's Christmas Tree Farm) will add to the atmosphere.

Santa will arrive at around 6pm with lollies for kids.

The spokesperson reminds people to scan in at shops and wear their masks.

Much-anticipated Christmas events and Santa parades have fallen over throughout Hauraki and Coromandel due to predicted Covid-19 restrictions.

Go Waihi's Santa parade has been cancelled, as well as the Thames Santa Parade and Paeroa Santa Parade. Tairua's Santa on the Pepe was recently cancelled.

The Waihi Beach community is holding a Christmas activities such as a shopping promotion, community Christmas tree, Santa's grotto and a decoration station in the leadup to Christmas.

Whangamata organisers are making a decision about their parade event this week.



The Details

What: Christmas cheer in Ngatea

Where: Ngatea township

When: December 10, 5pm