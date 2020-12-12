Website of the Year

Christmas functions: Catering companies busier than ever as last-minute bookings roll in

Stolen Bike Catering has had its busiest year ever catering for Christmas functions. Pictured: Owner Ryan Gregorash. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
Multimedia journalist

Some Bay of Plenty catering companies are busier than ever, and employees are clocking up 16-hour days to keep up with demand, as businesses host Christmas parties and other activities.

Bookings are also rolling in

