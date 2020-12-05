Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail in full swing

Terralie Hardy and her dog Smudge love Christmas. Photo / Supplied

It's been 15 years in the making and takes two months to set up. Every day another 30 minutes is spent checking to see if everything works.

But when day turns to night all that effort is forgotten as Terralie and Keith Hardy's house and yard become a magical Christmas wonderland.

The property at 48 Sapphire Dr is on the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail and the pair enjoy showcasing their creative flair.

At last count they had 34 reindeer, a Santa sleigh, thousands of LED lights and accessories including another shed-full of decorations that didn't make the cut this year.

Terralie can't quite remember how it all started but her dream of a reindeer highway is now a reality and spreading the Christmas cheer is a firm tradition.

The couple's passion has been inspired by the reaction of others who visit, especially the children.

"We really like the impact it has on people. One Christmas we had three kids here and they wanted to know where Santa was because of all the reindeer.

"I told them he was inside making the presents."

Meanwhile, Smudge the dog was a big attraction with his reindeer suit and flashing lights.

He was often photographed, Terralie said and the sleigh was also a popular feature as children could sit in it and get their picture snapped.

The Hardys were reluctant to reveal how much they have spent on their collection but both agree "it's been a lot".

Pieces had been sourced from within and beyond the region, and Keith was in charge of maintenance and fixing anything broken.

Everything went up on December 1 and while many carloads of onlookers had already flocked to their place, they were preparing for even more.

"It gets nuts the last week before Christmas."

Gordon Barnett is sometimes referred to as the mayor of Plover Pl.

Gordon Barnett is a regular participant in the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail. Photo / File

The affectionate title pays homage to his yearly commitment to the Christmas Light Trail the street is renowned for.

He has been taking part for about 13 years and this year has been no exception thanks to a kind gesture by his neighbour across the road.

She refused to let the 86-year-old climb up the ladder to hang lights on his house, and did it for him.

Barnett says unfortunately not as many people in the street decorated as in the past but residents still put on a good show.

"At the moment it looks really nice. Everyone has done a great job."

In the past a record 4000 people visited the street on one night and he says it felt good to see the joy on people's faces.