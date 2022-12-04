NZME's Hamish Gleeson has been working hard behind the scenes to make The Hits' Movie in the Park Christmas Appeal happen. Photo / Mead Norton

A new Christmas tradition is coming to the Bay on December 18.

The Hits Bay of Plenty and Pacific Toyota have teamed up to bring Christmas Movie in the Park to Mount Maunganui’s Coronation Park. The event promises a free festival of fun, food, and the huge, 40-square-metre screening of 8-Bit Christmas, starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Moviegoers are only asked for one thing in exchange: to bring along donations in support of the Tauranga Community Foodbank, as part of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal.

The Hits Bay of Plenty’s Hamish Gleeson said: “Christmas is always an exciting time of the year, representing family, gifts and of course food.

“But for a lot of people, it is one of the hardest times of the year, especially if you’ve got children to provide for.

“That’s why we, at The Hits, have been working behind the scenes over the last few months to create a brand new Christmas event to support the appeal.”

Gleeson said the outdoor movie night was a great event for locals, out-of-towners, children and their parents.

“We’ve got a lot of awesome things in the works like photo booths, free giveaways and more. The Hits team will also have some pretty sweet giveaways. Food trucks will be on-site with plenty of dinner and dessert options to keep your belly full.

“Plus there will be great music, entertainment, and of course a great Christmas movie.”

Gleeson said event organisers hoped to raise a few thousand dollars’ worth of food and toys for the foodbank.

“Supporting this Christmas Appeal is just as important as anything else you’ll do this Christmas.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the outdoor movie event was “a truly fabulous idea”.

“Excitement and gratitude were my first reactions,” Goodwin said about when she first heard of the idea.

“I can pretty much guarantee its success as it is so community-focused and it is free to go.

“What a neat opportunity for our locals to get into the Christmas spirit, have some fun, and then to top off give support to us. How very cool of the sponsors to get on board too.”

Goodwin said the more people who could attend, the merrier the night would be.

“Enjoy this event and of course, don’t forget to bring along a little something to donate. If everyone brings along one item then that will end up making a huge difference.”

For 12 years, the six-week Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal has called on locals to make donations to the foodbank.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with the rising cost of living.

More than 19,600 people have been helped by the foodbank in the first 10 months of this year, up 4000 on the year before.

Last year, a total of $163,082 was raised, including $112,000 in cash and $24,695 in food donations, plus $1350 in supermarket gift cards.

With the help of Tauranga and Western Bay businesses, schools, community groups, families, and individuals, there’s hope to raise even more this year.