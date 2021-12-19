Christmas Appeal: Donations pass $100,000 mark with one week to go

Tauranga Foodbank

Heading into the final week of the appeal, the community has helped crack $100,000 in donations in less than five weeks.

As of Thursday, there was a total of $103,337 in cash and food donations; $71,301.44 in cash and 16,018 items donated which are valued at $2 each.

The Bay of Plenty Times' six-week Christmas Appeal for the Tauranga Community Food Bank has one week to go.

One of the many donations was from an "amazing" woman who turned the bad news of a cancelled trip into good news for those in need.

The family had planned to travel to the UK for a wedding which was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said they chose to donate $1000 to the Foodbank since they would not need the money on their trip.

"It gave me goosebumps for her to be so generous after their own disappointment."

The woman was one of the countless donors making a difference this Christmas.

Warehouse manager Jordy Gastmeier said they had been overwhelmed with support from the community.

Individuals were coming in daily with donations of all sorts, with many following what was asked for on the wishlist.

"It amazes me," she said.

As well as people donating the essentials, the food bank was also getting donations in the Christmas spirit with chocolates and treats that would make the parcels that much more special.

People were also getting creative, she said.

One workplace had a team competition to see which team could buy every item on the wishlist for the least amount of money and get it back to the food bank the quickest.

She said it was good to see people getting creative and having fun with it.

Gastmeier said the community was "beautiful" and it was interesting to see many donating apologised that it wasn't more. To this, she would respond with what an awesome donation it was.

"We have amazing people in our community," she said.

Last year, a record-breaking $190,990 was raised by the last day of the appeal; $132,000 cash 29,495 and food items valued at $58,990.

Wish list

Items the food bank is running low and always need

• Tinned fish and soup

• Long-life milk

• Baking supplies like cocoa and icing sugar

• Cereals, rice bubbles and cornflakes

• Spreads, jam and peanut butter

• Large size nappies, over 13kg

• Coffee and Milo

• Tampons

Any items are welcomed, even if not on the list.

The food bank has also asked for all unwanted paper and recyclable shopping bags.