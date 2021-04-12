Child pedestrian injured in crash with car on Fraser St outside Tauranga Intermediate School

Part of Fraser St is closed after a serious crash. Photo / George Novak

A child has been hit by a car and trailer outside Tauranga Intermediate School this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Tauranga on Fraser St about 3.10pm, police said in a statement.

Fraser St between 18th Ave and Brook St is closed and motorists have been asked to avoided the area.

A person in a critical condition has been taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance, a St John spokeswoman said.

It is understood the crash happened outside Tauranga Intermediate School.

The school's principal Cameron Mitchell confirmed a pupil at the school had been injured.

Mitchell did not see the crash, but he understood the child had been clipped by a car and trailer while walking across the road.

The child had been taken to hospital.

He said the road was now closed and he was working to keep his students safe.

A photographer at the scene said there were diversions in place but there was traffic chaos in the area around the closed section of road, including on Cameron Rd, 17th Ave and Courtney Rd.

