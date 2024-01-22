Cemetery board nearly meets its end

The sponsors' board at Katikati Cemetery came a cropper.

It appears the board - which mentions all the sponsors - has been hit off its posts.

But it looks like it was not done on purpose, says Legion of Frontiersmen officer in charge Val Baker, as there was a lot of tail light glass on the ground.

“By the looks of it, someone has parked it on the hill to visit someone and they’ve left the handbrake off and the car has rolled down.”

Val feels for the culprit, as they must have done a lot of damage to their car.

But she also wants them to own up.

“If it happened they should have let someone know. This is a sign for the community, some people worked really hard for this. Have some respect for your community.”



