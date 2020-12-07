Celebration as K'aute Pasifika set to begin Pan Pasifika Hub

There was a variety of performances from the different Pasifika groups in attendance. Photo / Tom Rowland

While not officially a ground breaking ceremony, it was a momentous occasion at Hinemoa Park on Saturday afternoon as the first steps to a new home for the Pasifika Community in Hamilton was taken by K'aute Pasifika, as work is set to begin on the Pan Pasifika Hub.

Just over 21 years ago, Peta Karalus had a vision to not just see the values of the Pasifika community survive, but also thrive under a united roof, while also sharing their values and traditions with all cultures.

That vision was celebrated on Saturday by guests such as Cabinet Minister Carmel Sepuloni, who was the first MP of Tongan descent to be elected to parliament, while Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, whose casting vote three years ago gave K'aute Pasifika the opportunity to take up residence at Hinemoa Park, was also present.

The celebration ceremony was followed by the highly anticipated Maori All Blacks and Moana Pasifika rugby match at FMG Stadium, in which the Maori All Blacks claimed a 28-21 win in the first meeting between the teams.

The Moana Pasifika team is coached by former All Black Tana Umaga.

K'aute Pasifika CEO Rachel Karalus, daughter of Peta, said the occasion was truly special for both the Pasifika community, and New Zealand.

"From my perspective this gift from manu whenua and Hamilton City Council recognises the value and contributions of our Pasifika community in Kirikiriroa. We pledge to that we will cherish this site and respect the privilege that has been given to us," Karalus said.

"Our vision is a centralised space to better support families from all cultures using Pacific models of care, while sharing this with the community. We will also be able to celebrate here sport, academic and leadership accolades."

Karalus said the space will be used to welcome Pasifika and other people from across the world to the region in a Pasifika way.

Minister Aupito William Sio. Photo / Tom Rowland

"There have been a lot of hurdles, but a lot of people who have supported us to get to where we are today."

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said the vision of K'aute Pasifika would be a benefit to the region.

"I am personally very proud of what K'aute Pasifika has done, and the whole city is of what will be a first for New Zealand," Southgate said.

Minister for Pacific People Aupito William Sio joked that Pasifika people were going to take over New Zealand and the world.

"We have come a long way and yet though we are proudly recognising this event today, I am aware as much as I tease my colleagues that Pasifika will take over the world, we cannot achieve those dreams and aspirations without the support of the public," Sio said.

There had been questions over funding around the Pan Pacific Community Hub after an initial request for government funding had been rejected, but after Hamilton City Council continued to throw their support behind the project, the Government awarded $8m through the Provincial Growth Fund to go along with almost $4m raised through community and philanthropic groups to build the purpose-built facility.

Rachel Karalus called the launch a momentous occasion. Photo / Tom Rowland

There will be an official blessing and ground breaking of the site in 2021, while construction will also begin next year.

The centre will include an integrated health centre, an early childhood learning facility and an open fale-style space for community and cultural events.

K'aute Pasifika is a charitable trust based in Hamilton which provides health, education and social services to Pasifika communities and all other ethnicities who wish to access their services.

Hinemoa Park is part of the West Town Belt between Mill St and Rostrevor St. The park contains the former Stadium Bowling club, Hamilton Squash and Tennis, Hamilton Amateur Radio Club, and a large area of green space. There are also community groups temporarily using buildings at the park.