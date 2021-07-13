Cars crash on SH29A near Greerton

Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH29A. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a crash on State Highway 29A near Greerton.

Police said the crash was reported between Oropi Rd and Cameron Rd at 2.18pm.

Two cars were involved.

The highway was not blocked - one vehicle was said to be in a bush and the other on a verge.

No injuries were reported.

Two minutes earlier, police were called to a crash between a truck and a car on SH29A west of Barkes Corner.

It was not blocking and no one was injured, police said.