Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Carmen Hall: Cancel all the major events until we navigate through Omicron

2 minutes to read
The One Love Festival has been postponed until April. Photo / NZME

The One Love Festival has been postponed until April. Photo / NZME

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Maybe it's old age. Maybe I just don't like being squashed into crowds smelling other people's stinky armpits and beer breath.

Maybe I just prefer to sit at home and munch on chips instead of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.