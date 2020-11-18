Caravans and motorhomes rolling into Waihi

An influx of motorhomes and caravans are coming to Waihi for the Warm Up Party. Photo / Supplied

Motorhomes and caravans aren't the first thing to come to mind at a classic car / rock and roll festival.

But New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) members can't wait to park up at Waihi's Morgan Park and take in all that the Warm Up Party and Beach Hop has to offer.

About 60 motorhomes and caravans will be rolling into Waihi to enjoy the rock and roll festival — with some going on to Whangamata's Beach Hop — and they'll be sight seeing and exploring the area for three days in the lead-up.

Last year Waihi became a ''motorhome friendly'' town. This is the first organised group outing to Waihi of the central Bay of Plenty division.

The group settle into Morgan Park on Monday, November 23. The gathering is in conjunction with Sport 'n Action and Go Waihi.

Central Bay of Plenty chairman Frank Tarry says they have received many requests from members wanting to attend the Warm Up Party, with the hope of it becoming a regular on the rally calendar.

This is only good news for Waihi, Frank says. They'll be out and about putting money into the local economy including doing Waihi Gold Mine Tours.

''We really enjoy these events. Quite a few of them are petrol-heads like me so we're really looking forward to this one.''

Those travelling on to the Beach Hop will be staying at Whangamata Area School and at a local farm.

The association owns and leases 45 parks around the country including Waihi Beach NZMCA Park in Emerton Rd.

There are around 57 motorhome friendly towns throughout the country, and the association has 100,000 members.