Police were alerted to an incident at 1.35am. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were alerted to an incident at 1.35am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A vehicle that crashed into a Tauranga estuary overnight will soon be recovered.

Police were alerted to an incident at 1.35am where a vehicle had "gone off" Chapel St and into a nearby estuary.

A police media spokeswoman said vehicle occupants were safe and "not injured during the incident".

The vehicle would be recovered, she said.