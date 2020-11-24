Car hits power pole in Pyes Pa Rd, no reports of injuries

Police and emergency services at the scene of a crash on Pyes Pa Rd. Photo / File

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Pyes Pa Rd after a car struck a power pole causing it to snap and leaving nearby trees smoking.

Police were called just before 2.30pm to the crash and there were indications trees were smoking after the power pole snapped.

The crash happened between the intersection with Ahuru Place and Inverness Drive, and the occupant who was not injured was out of the vehicle, a spokesman said.

The police spokesman said a second 111 call about 2.34pm indicated the vehicle struck a retaining wall first then the pole which snapped on impact.

The exact circumstances of the crash were still being investigated and Power Co. was responding to the incident, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are helping with traffic management.