Car down bank at Wairoa Bridge on State Highway 2 near Te Puna

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

One person is injured after a car crashed down a bank at the Wairoa Bridge near Te Puna.

A police spokesman said the crash, on State Highway 2 between Wairoa Rd and Taniwha Pl, was reported at 7.15am.

One person had moderate injuries, he said.

There were three vehicles involved in a nose-to-tail crash at the same time in the same area.

The road was not blocked but traffic was moving slowly.

A St John spokesman said one patient with minor injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.