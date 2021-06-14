Car down bank at Wairoa Bridge on State Highway 2 near Te Puna

One person is injured after a car crashed down a bank at the Wairoa Bridge near Te Puna.
A police spokesman said the crash, on State Highway 2 between Wairoa Rd and Taniwha Pl, was reported at 7.15am.
One person had moderate injuries, he said.
There were three vehicles involved in a nose-to-tail crash at the same time in the same area.
The road was not blocked but traffic was moving slowly.
A St John spokesman said one patient with minor injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.