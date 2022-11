Hunt for missing child continues, fears Auckland shooting could spark another gang war and why you should look up tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A car has crashed through the New World Gate Pa building off Courteney St.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the car had crashed through the supermarket's back door entry.

A car has crashed through the New World Gate Pa building off Courteney St. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Police were alerted to a "car versus building" on Cameron Rd at 5.44pm, a spokesperson said. There were minor injuries sustained in the crash.

New World Gate Pa is located between Cameron Rd and Courteney St.

More to come.