Cambridge's Steampunked Grantham Clan off to Thames gathering

The steampunked Grantham clan: Claire (left), Leeanne, Mike and Kaylee. Photo / Supplied

Steampunkers from all over the North Island are getting ready for the Nuts and Bolts Minifest Part 2 in Thames, from April 22 to 24 - including The Steampunked Grantham Clan from Cambridge who have made the steampunk lifestyle a family affair.

The self-styled Steampunked Grantham Clan is mum Leeanne, dad Mike and daughters Claire, 16, and Kaylee, 11, who have been "steampunking" together for two years.

Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction featuring elements of the Victorian era mixed with modern and futuristic technology, steampunkers dress in costumes, hold parades, competitions, markets and games.

Head of The steampunked Grantham clan: Dad Mike and mum Leeanne. Photo / Supplied

Working at Mitre10, Leeanne one day had a customer buying chains and other parts. "I found it a bit unusual, so I asked her what she needed it for. It turned out, she was a steampunker getting pieces for a costume together. She suggested I should go to Thames to see the annual parade," she says.

None of the Granthams had heard of steampunk at that stage, "so I dragged everybody along for the 2018 parade".

The minute Leeanne saw the different costumes, vehicles and styles, she was hooked - and convinced her whole family to dress up for the parade the following year.

The Grantham's first ever steampunk event was the Otorohanga Steampunk Market. Photo / Supplied

"Claire is into drama and dancing, so she likes to dress up and put on make-up anyway. Mike was the hardest one to convince - he put the outfit on, but arriving in Thames he didn't want to get out of the car until he saw another man dressed up as well. It took a couple of compliments from strangers and people asking for photos and now he loves it."

Mike - who drives a transport truck shifting earthmoving equipment - likes to be creative in the shed and has always been good at building things says Leeanne. For the family's first Thames steampunk parade, he built a steampunk scooter for Kaylee which won an award for design.

"During lockdown, we used to dress up in our steampunk outfits and go for a walk. Also, Mike spent a lot of time in the shed building a motorbike completely from scratch."

Dad Mike built the three steampunk vehicles himself - Kaylee's scooter even won an award for design at the Thames parade in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Leeanne sews all the costumes herself. "I have used old duvet covers and curtains and made them into jackets and I often mix it with things I found at the op shop. Everything is re-purposed."

Claire and Leeanne share about 20 outfits "because we can mix and match." Kaylee and Mike have about six costumes each. It takes a couple of hours for the whole family to get ready for an event. "Because everyone comes to me for the final touches."

The Granthams choose their outfit depending on the theme of the event.

The theme of the Steampunk the Thames Nuts and Bolts Minifest Part 2 is "Paint the Town Red", so for the coming weekend, they will be wearing red outfits.

The Granthams at a steampunk event at Hamilton Zoo. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone has their own idea on what steampunk is. At Frankton Thunder it was more Mad Max based, in Thames it will be more Victorian this year. Mike prefers Mad Max and I like the Victorian style, because it is more ladylike. I drive a forklift at work and I have short hair, so I enjoy dressing up on the weekend."

"The Thames parade is our highlight of the year, we really look forward to it. Last year, there were 3000 steampunkers walking in the parade."

So far, The Steampunked Grantham Clan hasn't been to the steampunk world capital - the South Island town of Oamaru - yet.

"But it is our dream to go down one day."

Tea pot racing is a typical steampunk activity. Photo / Supplied

The Nuts and Bolts Minifest Part 2 opens today (Thursday, April 22) with the Steampunk Night Market at St James Church Hall from 3pm until 8pm.

On Friday, award-winning steampunk author Gareth Ward hosts a workshop on creating Steampunk characters at The Treasury from 11am until noon.

The festival highlight will be the steampunk parade on Saturday at 10.30am from corner of Pollen and Willoughby Sts.

Steampunk is a sub-genre of science fiction combining elements of the Victorian steam revolution with technology of the future. Photo / Supplied

At 11.30am all creative steampunk vehicles will be on display at the Punk My Ride display in Pahau St. The best rides will be announced at a prize giving at 12.30pm.

Ever wondered what teapot racing is? Come have a look at 1.30pm at Pahau St!

Also, Steampunk markets will be open from 8am until 4pm.

For more information visit Steampunk The Thames website or Facebook page.

You can find The Steampunked Grantham Clan here.