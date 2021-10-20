Call of nature theme for Kauaeranga Valley Rd toilets

Thames artist Kylie Gunn's mural on the Kauaeranga Valley Rd toilets. Photo / Supplied

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

When Thames artist Kylie Gunn was brainstorming ideas for a mural on the Kauaeranga Valley Rd toilets, birds and the call of nature naturally came to mind.

She's a big fan of painting birds, and the toilet block is now adorned with beautiful native birds commonly seen in the Coromandel — with the words ''when nature calls''.

''I came up with the idea in bed at night. I wasn't too sure so I ran it past my family and friends and asked what they thought. They loved the idea too,'' she says.

Thames Coromandel District Council approached Kylie about doing the mural and she has donated her time.

''I'm really, really happy to volunteer my time as it's truly a pleasure for me to be able to paint,'' she says.

''It's relaxation time for myself and I know it will put smiles on faces in these difficult Covid times.''

Kylie is a practice nurse with seven children so painting is chill-out time for her and she loves it.

Birds include tui, bellbirds, saddlebacks, kiwi, kaka, fantail, sparrow and a takahe.

The background is yellow, which ''blends into the environment looking like kowhai flowers from a distance''.

The toilet block mural will be ready to admire by Labour Weekend.

This is Kylie's second mural project after the Create the Vibe mural in Thames.

She uses a grid technique for large-scale art. Her father was a builder and house painter who taught her the basic rules and techniques of acrylics.