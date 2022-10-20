Dave Latele is hitting the streets to recruit 39 jobs across Thames Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

Brown Buttabean, aka New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Dave Letele, is helping put the call out for Thames and Coromandel to get involved in the 2023 Census, with 39 jobs across the region available in a role he says gives back and gets you fit.

Doubling the boots on the ground from the 2018 Census, with Dave's assistance, PERSOLKELLY and Mana Recruitment are seeking to appoint approximately 3500 people nationwide to help with the collection effort.

When the time comes, from February 2023, census collectors will be working in communities to ensure whānau get counted in this nationwide survey that happens once every five years.

The roles are paid, short-term and flexible so will suit students, retirees, parents at home or anyone with some time on their hands wanting to make some money and do their bit for their community.

The data collected in the census on March 7, 2023, will help community groups, iwi, businesses, and local and central government plan and fund services such as hospitals, kōhanga reo, schools, roads and public transport.

As someone who sees the power of community in action daily at his BBM Motivation programme, Dave was compelled to get involved, encouraging New Zealanders to do their bit and apply to be a census collector.

His hope is that people across the country will jump on board to ensure everybody in their local community is counted in this important snapshot of life in Aotearoa.

"If we want change in our communities we first have to be seen and heard – and helping deliver the census is a great way to make sure your friends, whānau and neighbours are all counted," says Dave.

As well as a great way to do your bit for your community, Dave says it's also the perfect way to get fit, make money over the summer months and be involved in the neighbourhood you live in.

"Think of it as a five to 10-week challenge where you're getting paid to walk and meet new people, how awesome is that?" says Dave.

PERSOLKELLY is seeking community-minded candidates across New Zealand who know their local neighbourhood and have some free time.

Wendy Hewson, general manager of PERSOLKELLY New Zealand, says: "It's special to be part of the 2023 Census – the jobs we're filling provide an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to create a better understanding of their local community, the people in it and their needs.

"And at the end of the day, being counted in the census could be the difference between getting the resources you, your family, your friends, or your neighbours need – or not.

"Think about a six-month-old baby, if that child isn't counted in the census it can't be factored into the planning of schools, healthcare, playgrounds and more in its community for the next five years – that's a long time to not be counted and represented in the data informing decisions about your community."

Applications to work as a census collector for the Stats NZ 2023 Census are open now with work starting from late January 2023.

For more information or to apply visit: www.persolkelly.co.nz/censusjobs/